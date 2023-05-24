Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is expecting 0.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $2.12, up 7.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has traded in a range of $1.62-$8.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -352.80%. With a float of $155.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.79 million.

The firm has a total of 330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 127,523. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 64,536 shares at a rate of $1.98, taking the stock ownership to the 1,448,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,200 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,980. This insider now owns 1,103,145 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY], we can find that recorded value of 2.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 466.95 million has total of 203,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,390 K in contrast with the sum of -168,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,480 K and last quarter income was -33,540 K.