BVN (Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.) climbed 0.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.05, soaring 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.21 and dropped to $7.005 before settling in for the closing price of $7.09. Within the past 52 weeks, BVN’s price has moved between $5.09 and $9.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.40%. With a float of $248.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2043 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.30, operating margin of -10.50, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Looking closely at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.31. However, in the short run, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.24. Second resistance stands at $7.33. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.83.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.05 billion based on 253,990K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 824,800 K and income totals 602,550 K. The company made 185,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.