Can United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) hike of 11.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock priced at $23.34, up 0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.18 and dropped to $22.985 before settling in for the closing price of $23.31. UCBI’s price has ranged from $20.37 to $39.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 15.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.00%. With a float of $105.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.45 million.

In an organization with 3052 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,999. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $38.52, taking the stock ownership to the 69,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $28.20, making the entire transaction worth $14,100. This insider now owns 13,299 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Community Banks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.29. However, in the short run, United Community Banks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.07. Second resistance stands at $24.72. The third major resistance level sits at $25.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.33. The third support level lies at $21.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.77 billion, the company has a total of 115,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 950,860 K while annual income is 277,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 309,700 K while its latest quarter income was 62,300 K.