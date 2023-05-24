Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.90% last month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $9.84, down -1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.7998 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has traded in a range of $5.43-$13.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.00%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,500. This insider now owns 870,950 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -64.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16 and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corporation & plc, CUK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.47 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.38. The third major resistance level sits at $10.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.52. The third support level lies at $9.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.13 billion has total of 186,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,168 M in contrast with the sum of -6,094 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,432 M and last quarter income was -693,000 K.