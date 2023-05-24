CWEN (Clearway Energy Inc.) climbed 0.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 23, 2023, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) trading session started at the price of $29.92, that was 0.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.58 and dropped to $29.92 before settling in for the closing price of $30.00. A 52-week range for CWEN has been $28.75 – $41.79.

With a float of $81.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.72 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.47, operating margin of +24.76, and the pretax margin is +82.87.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clearway Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clearway Energy Inc. is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 71,980 for $31.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,242,350. This insider now owns 172,601 shares in total.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +37.62 while generating a return on equity of 28.61.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15

Technical Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clearway Energy Inc., CWEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Clearway Energy Inc.’s (CWEN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.85. The third major resistance level sits at $31.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.14.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Key Stats

There are 202,075K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.75 billion. As of now, sales total 1,190 M while income totals 582,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 288,000 K while its last quarter net income were 0 K.