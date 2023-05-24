CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 20 Days SMA touches -14.29%: The odds favor the bear

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.80, plunging -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.065 and dropped to $8.495 before settling in for the closing price of $8.76. Within the past 52 weeks, CBAY’s price has moved between $1.81 and $11.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.70%. With a float of $80.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 197,387. In this transaction President of R&D of this company sold 21,749 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,000 for $10.37, making the entire transaction worth $51,831. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Looking closely at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.95. Second resistance stands at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.81.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 832.41 million based on 97,513K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -106,000 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.