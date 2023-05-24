Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 74,370 K

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) stock priced at $0.30, down -6.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.326 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. DOMA’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $2.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.89 million.

In an organization with 1062 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 880. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,121 shares at a rate of $0.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,384,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President of Technology & Ops. sold 96,857 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $37,387. This insider now owns 1,934,962 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Doma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3714, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5023. However, in the short run, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3113. Second resistance stands at $0.3416. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3573. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2496. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2193.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.65 million, the company has a total of 333,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 440,180 K while annual income is -302,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,370 K while its latest quarter income was -42,120 K.