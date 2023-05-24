Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 503,050 K

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) stock priced at $148.48, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $149.33 and dropped to $147.75 before settling in for the closing price of $148.65. EXR’s price has ranged from $139.97 to $216.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 11.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.50%. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4781 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Extra Space Storage Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

The latest stats from [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $149.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.97. The third major resistance level sits at $150.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.14 billion, the company has a total of 135,050K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,924 M while annual income is 860,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 503,050 K while its latest quarter income was 196,300 K.