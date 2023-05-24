Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) last year’s performance of -18.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 23, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) opened at $11.72, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.86 and dropped to $11.51 before settling in for the closing price of $11.75. Price fluctuations for HAYW have ranged from $7.97 to $16.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 23,933,504. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,036,894 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 836,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 13,579,293 for $11.75, making the entire transaction worth $159,556,693. This insider now owns 955,266 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 43.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.88 in the near term. At $12.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.18.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are currently 212,808K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,314 M according to its annual income of 179,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,140 K and its income totaled 8,410 K.