Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) posted a 5.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 23, 2023, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) opened at $46.47, higher 2.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.44 and dropped to $46.26 before settling in for the closing price of $46.92. Price fluctuations for IMO have ranged from $39.95 to $58.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.40% at the time writing. With a float of $132.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +16.26, and the pretax margin is +16.57.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Limited is 69.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.82 while generating a return on equity of 33.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 525.10 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.95% during the next five years compared to 38.73% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.78 in the near term. At $49.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.42.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

There are currently 584,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,898 M according to its annual income of 5,646 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,960 M and its income totaled 922,520 K.