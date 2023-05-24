Innodata Inc. (INOD) last year’s performance of 58.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 23, 2023, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) trading session started at the price of $10.03, that was -2.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.90 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $10.05. A 52-week range for INOD has been $2.78 – $10.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -596.50%. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Innodata Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 457,968. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,751 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,190,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 5,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Innodata Inc. (INOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Looking closely at Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 86.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. However, in the short run, Innodata Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.62. Second resistance stands at $11.44. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.92.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

There are 27,550K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 272.72 million. As of now, sales total 79,000 K while income totals -11,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,840 K while its last quarter net income were -2,110 K.