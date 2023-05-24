Investors finally get a glimpse of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

May 23, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) trading session started at the price of $97.61, that was -1.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.31 and dropped to $96.54 before settling in for the closing price of $98.27. A 52-week range for WAB has been $78.26 – $107.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 16.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.90 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 237,559. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,407 shares at a rate of $98.69, taking the stock ownership to the 21,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 7,676 for $104.63, making the entire transaction worth $803,110. This insider now owns 32,244 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.93. However, in the short run, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.88. Second resistance stands at $98.98. The third major resistance level sits at $99.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.44. The third support level lies at $94.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are 179,870K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.42 billion. As of now, sales total 8,362 M while income totals 633,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,194 M while its last quarter net income were 169,000 K.