Investors must take note of AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) performance last week, which was 4.56%.

On May 23, 2023, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) opened at $0.49, higher 16.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.4811 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for AWIN have ranged from $0.46 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -52.10% at the time writing. With a float of $36.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AERWINS Technologies Inc. is 34.87%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18

Technical Analysis of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 195.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8579. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6196 in the near term. At $0.6793, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7485. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4215. The third support level lies at $0.3618 if the price breaches the second support level.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Key Stats

There are currently 56,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 2,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -3,355 K and its income totaled 14,032 K.