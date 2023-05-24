Investors must take note of ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) performance last week, which was 4.51%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $690.85, down -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $693.38 and dropped to $678.855 before settling in for the closing price of $698.64. Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has traded in a range of $363.15-$699.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.40%. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.47, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.43) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.75, a number that is poised to hit 5.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

The latest stats from [ASML Holding N.V., ASML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.43.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 88.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $649.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $578.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $690.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $699.09. The third major resistance level sits at $704.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $675.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $670.04. The third support level lies at $661.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 274.86 billion has total of 394,589K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,308 M in contrast with the sum of 5,926 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,237 M and last quarter income was 2,098 M.