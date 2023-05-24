Investors must take note of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) performance last week, which was -0.93%.

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) stock priced at $25.28, up 1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.78 and dropped to $25.28 before settling in for the closing price of $25.41. AY’s price has ranged from $24.42 to $36.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $63.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 874 employees.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 42.28%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.88 in the near term. At $26.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.08. The third support level lies at $24.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.06 billion, the company has a total of 112,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,102 M while annual income is -5,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 242,510 K while its latest quarter income was -10,990 K.