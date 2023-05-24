Investors must take note of CME Group Inc.’s (CME) performance last week, which was -1.38%.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $181.81, plunging -1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $182.39 and dropped to $178.87 before settling in for the closing price of $181.93. Within the past 52 weeks, CME’s price has moved between $162.26 and $206.58.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.50%. With a float of $358.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.93 million.

In an organization with 3460 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.91, operating margin of +60.08, and the pretax margin is +69.54.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 36,337. In this transaction Director of this company bought 195 shares at a rate of $186.45, taking the stock ownership to the 250,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director bought 298 for $185.32, making the entire transaction worth $55,195. This insider now owns 249,869 shares in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +53.71 while generating a return on equity of 9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

CME Group Inc. (CME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc.’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 42.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.41. However, in the short run, CME Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $181.36. Second resistance stands at $183.63. The third major resistance level sits at $184.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $177.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.59. The third support level lies at $174.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 64.41 billion based on 359,718K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,019 M and income totals 2,691 M. The company made 1,442 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 883,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.