Investors must take note of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) performance last week, which was 0.66%.

May 23, 2023, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) trading session started at the price of $54.74, that was -0.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.92 and dropped to $54.3535 before settling in for the closing price of $55.04. A 52-week range for IRM has been $43.28 – $57.21.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.10%. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 67,691. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,219 shares at a rate of $55.53, taking the stock ownership to the 33,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $55.14, making the entire transaction worth $220,576. This insider now owns 14,397 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.97 in the near term. At $55.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.09. The third support level lies at $53.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

There are 291,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.90 billion. As of now, sales total 5,104 M while income totals 556,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,314 M while its last quarter net income were 64,600 K.