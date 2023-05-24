Investors must take note of Weibo Corporation’s (WB) performance last week, which was -5.11%.

May 23, 2023, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) trading session started at the price of $16.66, that was -4.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.97 and dropped to $16.245 before settling in for the closing price of $17.05. A 52-week range for WB has been $10.02 – $25.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.50%. With a float of $129.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5935 employees.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weibo Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.06%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.52) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.85% during the next five years compared to -25.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weibo Corporation (WB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.78 in the near term. At $17.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.79. The third support level lies at $15.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are 234,186K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.20 billion. As of now, sales total 1,836 M while income totals 85,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 448,000 K while its last quarter net income were 141,920 K.