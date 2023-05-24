Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) posted a -3.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 23, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $20.06, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.14 and dropped to $19.825 before settling in for the closing price of $20.19. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $11.25 to $24.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -375.10% at the time writing. With a float of $848.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

The firm has a total of 73712 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.53% during the next five years compared to -32.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.26. The third major resistance level sits at $20.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.44.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 889,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,783 M according to its annual income of -1,694 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 M and its income totaled -713,430 K.