Last month’s performance of -0.65% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) stock priced at $13.65, up 1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.095 and dropped to $13.65 before settling in for the closing price of $13.65. DEA’s price has ranged from $12.27 to $20.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.70%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +24.36, and the pretax margin is +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

The latest stats from [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.30. The third major resistance level sits at $14.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. The third support level lies at $13.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 93,390K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 293,610 K while annual income is 31,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,220 K while its latest quarter income was 3,890 K.