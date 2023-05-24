Last month’s performance of -10.05% for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) stock priced at $42.05, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.41 and dropped to $41.72 before settling in for the closing price of $42.26. SEE’s price has ranged from $41.15 to $64.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.40%. With a float of $143.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.59, operating margin of +16.99, and the pretax margin is +12.93.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 21,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $43.56, taking the stock ownership to the 10,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $42.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,544. This insider now owns 1,200 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 165.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 44.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sealed Air Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.42 in the near term. At $42.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.38. The third support level lies at $41.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.05 billion, the company has a total of 144,386K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,642 M while annual income is 491,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,349 M while its latest quarter income was 61,900 K.