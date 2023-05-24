Last month’s performance of -12.39% for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is certainly impressive

On May 23, 2023, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) opened at $25.94, lower -4.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.01 and dropped to $24.705 before settling in for the closing price of $26.15. Price fluctuations for IGT have ranged from $15.01 to $28.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 330.10% at the time writing. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.29 million.

In an organization with 10786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 46.34%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 147.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. However, in the short run, International Game Technology PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.74. Second resistance stands at $26.53. The third major resistance level sits at $27.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.92. The third support level lies at $23.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

There are currently 199,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,225 M according to its annual income of 275,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,060 M and its income totaled 23,000 K.