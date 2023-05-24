Last month’s performance of 95.13% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is certainly impressive

On May 23, 2023, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) opened at $6.32, lower -0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.81 and dropped to $5.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.26. Price fluctuations for UIHC have ranged from $0.29 to $6.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -709.30% at the time writing. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 269 employees.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$1.16. This company achieved a net margin of -103.17 while generating a return on equity of -720.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 9.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.91

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 223.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.71 in the near term. At $7.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.41. The third support level lies at $4.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

There are currently 43,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 243.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 455,420 K according to its annual income of -469,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,050 K and its income totaled 260,880 K.