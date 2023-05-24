Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) stock priced at $0.339, up 12.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3884 and dropped to $0.3322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. LTRY’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $1.90 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $24.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.76 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -101.02, operating margin of -182.07, and the pretax margin is -332.57.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Lottery.com Inc. is 55.66%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 850,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,500,000 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $850,000. This insider now owns 10,118,257 shares in total.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -323.27 while generating a return on equity of -76.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lottery.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lottery.com Inc., LTRY], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3699. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4015. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4577. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3453, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3107. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2891.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.29 million, the company has a total of 50,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 68,530 K while annual income is -10,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,630 K while its latest quarter income was -34,900 K.