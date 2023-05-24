Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nucor Corporation (NUE) to new highs

On May 23, 2023, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) opened at $137.31, lower -2.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.75 and dropped to $133.595 before settling in for the closing price of $139.96. Price fluctuations for NUE have ranged from $100.12 to $182.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.61 million.

The firm has a total of 31400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.81) by $0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.65, a number that is poised to hit 5.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.34.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $138.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.24. The third major resistance level sits at $142.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $130.27.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are currently 251,223K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,512 M according to its annual income of 7,607 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,710 M and its income totaled 1,137 M.