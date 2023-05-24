Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) to new highs

On May 23, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) opened at $21.72, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.17 and dropped to $21.50 before settling in for the closing price of $21.49. Price fluctuations for PARR have ranged from $13.72 to $30.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 535.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1397 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.42, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 59,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.85, taking the stock ownership to the 38,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 18,925 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.94) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 535.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.41. The third major resistance level sits at $22.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.64.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are currently 61,039K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,322 M according to its annual income of 364,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,685 M and its income totaled 237,890 K.