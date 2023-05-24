Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) average volume reaches $660.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 23, 2023, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) opened at $28.00, higher 3.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.44 and dropped to $27.51 before settling in for the closing price of $27.47. Price fluctuations for MCB have ranged from $13.98 to $80.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.04 million.

The firm has a total of 239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 35,970. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $35.97, taking the stock ownership to the 13,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 22,231 shares in total.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., MCB], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s (MCB) raw stochastic average was set at 30.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.06. The third major resistance level sits at $34.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.90.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Key Stats

There are currently 11,211K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 324.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 287,330 K according to its annual income of 59,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,240 K and its income totaled 25,080 K.