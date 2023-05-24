Search
admin
admin

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) soared 0.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) stock priced at $5.99, up 0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.115 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. NEXT’s price has ranged from $3.92 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.18 in the near term. At $6.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.31.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 889.75 million, the company has a total of 150,567K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -60,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,350 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Archrock Inc. (AROC) 20 Days SMA touches -2.85%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.56, plunging -0.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) hike of 19.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
May 23, 2023, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) trading session started at the price of $24.37, that was -2.93% drop from the session before....
Read more

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) kicked off at the price of $6.49: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
On May 23, 2023, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) opened at $6.49, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.