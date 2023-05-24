No matter how cynical the overall market is, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.52%

On May 23, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) opened at $5.99, higher 2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $5.95 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. Price fluctuations for CFFN have ranged from $5.24 to $9.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.80% at the time writing. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.15 million.

The firm has a total of 707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 10,368. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $5.76, taking the stock ownership to the 148,438 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $5.35, making the entire transaction worth $53,500. This insider now owns 74,900 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.68.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are currently 136,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 839.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,370 K according to its annual income of 84,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,630 K and its income totaled 14,190 K.