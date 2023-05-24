No matter how cynical the overall market is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.31%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.34, plunging -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.52 and dropped to $24.18 before settling in for the closing price of $24.35. Within the past 52 weeks, EPRT’s price has moved between $18.88 and $26.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 39.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.10%. With a float of $140.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.41 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.01, operating margin of +66.64, and the pretax margin is +47.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +46.81 while generating a return on equity of 5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 56.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.35. However, in the short run, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.42. Second resistance stands at $24.64. The third major resistance level sits at $24.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.74.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.60 billion based on 148,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 286,510 K and income totals 134,130 K. The company made 83,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.