Now that Meritage Homes Corporation’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 23, 2023, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) opened at $119.48, lower -4.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.48 and dropped to $113.70 before settling in for the closing price of $120.47. Price fluctuations for MTH have ranged from $62.51 to $130.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $35.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1921 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.56, operating margin of +20.35, and the pretax margin is +20.49.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meritage Homes Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 100.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 1,278,400. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $127.84, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,900 for $126.03, making the entire transaction worth $491,517. This insider now owns 42,760 shares in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.64) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.50, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.41.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corporation’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 62.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $118.45 in the near term. At $121.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.89.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

There are currently 36,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,292 M according to its annual income of 992,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,285 M and its income totaled 131,300 K.