Now that Papa John’s International Inc.’s volume has hit 0.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 23, 2023, with Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) stock priced at $74.50, down -0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.00 and dropped to $73.61 before settling in for the closing price of $74.52. PZZA’s price has ranged from $66.74 to $97.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.40%. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.10, operating margin of +6.47, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Papa John’s International Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 101.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 252,438. In this transaction Chief People & Diversity Ofc of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $85.57, taking the stock ownership to the 11,920 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.57% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Papa John’s International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Papa John’s International Inc.’s (PZZA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.06 in the near term. At $75.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.28.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.43 billion, the company has a total of 34,659K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,102 M while annual income is 67,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 527,050 K while its latest quarter income was 22,380 K.