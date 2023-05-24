Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) posted a -4.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $56.86, down -2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.05 and dropped to $55.59 before settling in for the closing price of $57.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has traded in a range of $38.23-$63.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 24.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 143.70%. With a float of $152.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.41, operating margin of +0.64, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Performance Food Group Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 102.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 160,961. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,680 shares at a rate of $60.06, taking the stock ownership to the 658,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 500 for $56.31, making the entire transaction worth $28,155. This insider now owns 153,790 shares in total.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.33% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Looking closely at Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.77. However, in the short run, Performance Food Group Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.72. Second resistance stands at $57.61. The third major resistance level sits at $58.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.80.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.83 billion has total of 156,146K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,894 M in contrast with the sum of 112,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,771 M and last quarter income was 80,300 K.