Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $57.09, down -1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.89 and dropped to $56.75 before settling in for the closing price of $58.50. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has traded in a range of $40.00-$68.56.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.20%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.65 million.

In an organization with 3568 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 203,758. In this transaction Chief Data Officer of this company sold 3,489 shares at a rate of $58.40, taking the stock ownership to the 139,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,128 for $54.60, making the entire transaction worth $279,992. This insider now owns 1,519,770 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.12. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.78. Second resistance stands at $59.91. The third major resistance level sits at $60.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.50.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.31 billion has total of 140,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 720,200 K in contrast with the sum of -286,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,530 K and last quarter income was -63,450 K.