QTRX (Quanterix Corporation) climbed 9.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.96, soaring 9.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.44 and dropped to $20.78 before settling in for the closing price of $19.23. Within the past 52 weeks, QTRX’s price has moved between $6.31 and $20.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.33 million.

The firm has a total of 370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanterix Corporation, QTRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.40. The third major resistance level sits at $25.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.38.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 755.37 million based on 37,409K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,520 K and income totals -96,700 K. The company made 28,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.