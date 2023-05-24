Recent developments with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.93 cents.

May 23, 2023, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) trading session started at the price of $32.04, that was -3.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.30 and dropped to $30.85 before settling in for the closing price of $32.17. A 52-week range for AEHR has been $6.71 – $40.69.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 21.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aehr Test Systems stocks. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 522,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $29.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,018 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT sold 960 for $27.08, making the entire transaction worth $25,999. This insider now owns 12,651 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 283.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.63 in the near term. At $34.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.29. The third support level lies at $27.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are 28,338K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 851.94 million. As of now, sales total 50,830 K while income totals 9,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,210 K while its last quarter net income were 4,130 K.