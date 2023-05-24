Recent developments with Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.50 cents.

May 23, 2023, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) trading session started at the price of $138.29, that was -2.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.76 and dropped to $135.45 before settling in for the closing price of $139.28. A 52-week range for CBOE has been $105.31 – $140.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.40%. With a float of $105.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.90 million.

In an organization with 1543 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cboe Global Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cboe Global Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 515,613. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of this company sold 3,997 shares at a rate of $129.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER sold 4,701 for $125.96, making the entire transaction worth $592,138. This insider now owns 9,577 shares in total.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.87) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.16% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.96. However, in the short run, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.72. Second resistance stands at $139.90. The third major resistance level sits at $141.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.28. The third support level lies at $131.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Key Stats

There are 105,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.13 billion. As of now, sales total 3,959 M while income totals 235,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 988,200 K while its last quarter net income were 173,400 K.