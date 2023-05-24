Recent developments with IDEX Corporation (IEX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

On May 23, 2023, IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) opened at $208.36, lower -1.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $208.36 and dropped to $204.12 before settling in for the closing price of $208.68. Price fluctuations for IEX have ranged from $172.18 to $246.23 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.30% at the time writing. With a float of $75.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8868 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.11, operating margin of +24.81, and the pretax margin is +23.55.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IDEX Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 720,066. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,181 shares at a rate of $226.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,075 for $222.69, making the entire transaction worth $684,766. This insider now owns 13,232 shares in total.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.02) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 20.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IDEX Corporation (IEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEX Corporation (IEX)

The latest stats from [IDEX Corporation, IEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, IDEX Corporation’s (IEX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $215.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $219.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $207.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $209.93. The third major resistance level sits at $211.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $203.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $201.45. The third support level lies at $198.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Key Stats

There are currently 75,576K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,182 M according to its annual income of 586,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 845,400 K and its income totaled 139,800 K.