Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) volume exceeds 0.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.61, plunging -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.07 and dropped to $46.11 before settling in for the closing price of $46.89. Within the past 52 weeks, RRR’s price has moved between $30.30 and $49.81.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.70%. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

In an organization with 7850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.54. However, in the short run, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.04. Second resistance stands at $47.53. The third major resistance level sits at $48.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.12.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.89 billion based on 104,187K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,664 M and income totals 205,460 K. The company made 433,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.