RNR (RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.) climbed 3.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 23, 2023, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) opened at $189.94, higher 3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $199.55 and dropped to $187.97 before settling in for the closing price of $189.03. Price fluctuations for RNR have ranged from $124.18 to $223.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 254.50% at the time writing. With a float of $43.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.93 million.

The firm has a total of 718 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 320,146. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,515 shares at a rate of $211.32, taking the stock ownership to the 5,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s SVP, Chief Investment Officer sold 850 for $187.74, making the entire transaction worth $159,579. This insider now owns 19,038 shares in total.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.24) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of -21.04 while generating a return on equity of -17.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 254.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 68.40% during the next five years compared to -37.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.43, a number that is poised to hit 8.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., RNR], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.32.

During the past 100 days, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (RNR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $202.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $201.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.22. The third major resistance level sits at $212.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $189.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $178.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Key Stats

There are currently 43,932K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,060 M according to its annual income of -1,061 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,205 M and its income totaled 572,910 K.