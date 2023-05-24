SES AI Corporation (SES) is expecting -47.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.50, up 9.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SES has traded in a range of $1.33-$7.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.30%. With a float of $212.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 115,331. In this transaction CEO & CHAIRMAN of this company sold 69,872 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 37,381 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $61,697. This insider now owns 583,862 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SES AI Corporation’s (SES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 11.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8391. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6733 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3333.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 552.11 million has total of 349,812K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -50,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -16,230 K.