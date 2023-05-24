SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $0.38, up 2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3891 and dropped to $0.3738 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, SHFS has traded in a range of $0.33-$30.47.

While this was happening, with a float of $3.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.81 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.00, operating margin of -23.19, and the pretax margin is -468.21.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of SHF Holdings Inc. is 71.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -370.60 while generating a return on equity of -60.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s (SHFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78

Technical Analysis of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SHF Holdings Inc., SHFS], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, SHF Holdings Inc.’s (SHFS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3993. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3915. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3980. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4068. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3762, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3674. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3609.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.93 million has total of 41,122K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,480 K in contrast with the sum of -35,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,180 K and last quarter income was -1,410 K.