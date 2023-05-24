SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) with a beta value of 0.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.76, plunging -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.95 and dropped to $15.61 before settling in for the closing price of $15.93. Within the past 52 weeks, SSRM’s price has moved between $12.78 and $21.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 20.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.50%. With a float of $205.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 129,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $16.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Corp Development Officer sold 2,955 for $13.31, making the entire transaction worth $39,331. This insider now owns 115,466 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.86 in the near term. At $16.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.18.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.21 billion based on 204,985K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,148 M and income totals 194,140 K. The company made 314,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.