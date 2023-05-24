T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,488 M

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) on May 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $106.85, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.38 and dropped to $105.99 before settling in for the closing price of $106.84. Within the past 52 weeks, TROW’s price has moved between $93.53 and $134.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.90%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7868 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 200,627. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,881 shares at a rate of $106.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Vice President sold 11,969 for $114.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,749. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The latest stats from [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.01.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.05 billion based on 224,572K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,488 M and income totals 1,558 M. The company made 1,538 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 421,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.