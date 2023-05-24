Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is -3.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) kicked off on May 23, 2023, at the price of $0.7375, up 5.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.834 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has traded in a range of $0.66-$14.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 23.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was inferior to 2.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6372. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8290. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8885. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9430. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6605. The third support level lies at $0.6010 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.71 million has total of 3,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,660 K in contrast with the sum of 18,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,499 K and last quarter income was 1,980 K.