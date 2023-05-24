Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 23, 2023, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) opened at $11.67, higher 3.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.03 and dropped to $11.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.60. Price fluctuations for VGR have ranged from $8.64 to $14.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

The firm has a total of 536 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.70, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 1,420,449. In this transaction Director of this company sold 117,474 shares at a rate of $12.09, taking the stock ownership to the 347,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 7,400 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $103,415. This insider now owns 25,630 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.60% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vector Group Ltd., VGR], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.26. The third major resistance level sits at $12.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.35.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

There are currently 155,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,441 M according to its annual income of 158,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 334,150 K and its income totaled 34,740 K.