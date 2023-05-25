A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Albemarle Corporation (ALB) as it 5-day change was 2.04%

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) open the trading on May 24, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.78% to $212.23. During the day, the stock rose to $214.81 and sunk to $209.49 before settling in for the price of $216.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $171.82-$334.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 19.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $201.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $249.46.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7400 workers. It has generated 989,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 363,489. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s President, Energy Storage bought 1,260 shares at the rate of 195.49, making the entire transaction reach 246,317 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,596. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 5,470 for 181.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,466 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $7.03) by $3.29. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.00% and is forecasted to reach 21.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.81, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.37.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.18, a figure that is expected to reach 4.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

[Albemarle Corporation, ALB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.51% While, its Average True Range was 8.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.36% that was lower than 49.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.