Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 24, 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) set off with pace as it heaved 31.07% to $30.16. During the day, the stock rose to $30.288 and sunk to $26.61 before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $14.02-$31.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.97, operating margin was +2.44 and Pretax Margin of +1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 102.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,528 shares at the rate of 28.39, making the entire transaction reach 497,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,686. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s President-Global Brands sold 52,431 for 27.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,461,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,248 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -98.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.11% that was higher than 60.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.