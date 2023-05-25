Search
Sana Meer
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.3 million

As on May 24, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started slowly as it slid -0.42% to $23.89. During the day, the stock rose to $24.05 and sunk to $23.755 before settling in for the price of $23.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$30.26.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 32594 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.88, operating margin was +18.75 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.79, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 179.80.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.37 million was lower the volume of 3.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.51% that was lower than 41.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

