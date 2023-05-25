Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.11M

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) started the day on May 24, 2023, with a price decrease of -12.51% at $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1683 and sunk to $0.1404 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTI posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$18.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.70% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3087, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5042.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 19,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -318,624. The stock had 47.93 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -70.68, operating margin was -1394.81 and Pretax Margin of -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.50%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40.

In the same vein, ASTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67.

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0315.

Raw Stochastic average of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.05% that was higher than 112.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.